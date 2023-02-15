RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

