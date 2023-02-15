Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RBKB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $107.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBKB. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

