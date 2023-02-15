RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Trading Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18. The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

