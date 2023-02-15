Robert W. Bachman Sells 4,817 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,596.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

