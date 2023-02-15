Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $42.07. Roblox shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 15,115,435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Roblox Stock Up 25.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

