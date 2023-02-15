Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Down 1%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Roots Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00. The firm has a market cap of C$125.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

