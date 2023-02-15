Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $128.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 1.9 %

APTV traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.40. 594,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,646. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.