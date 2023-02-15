Royal Bank of Canada Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

HR.UN stock remained flat at C$13.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 410,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$244,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,811,611.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $896,066.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

