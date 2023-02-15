Rudy Murgo Sells 20,797 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) Treasurer Rudy Murgo sold 20,797 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $218,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,624.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 412,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,984. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

