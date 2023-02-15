Rune Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35,710.17 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Rune has a market capitalization of $35,710.17 and $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00008009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.28 or 0.00428818 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.86 or 0.28405670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.8050842 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

