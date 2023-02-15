Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 340.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 183,700 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,985,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,526,895.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 850,698 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,696. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

