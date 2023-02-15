Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 142,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,915. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Ryder System

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

