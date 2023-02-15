Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS.
Ryder System Stock Performance
NYSE:R traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 142,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,915. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Ryder System Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.
Insider Activity at Ryder System
In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.
