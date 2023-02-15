Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE R traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 130,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,512. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.