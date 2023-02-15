Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.07% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBR opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.637 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

