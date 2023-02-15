Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

