Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SANDGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

