Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $5,292.81 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.59 or 0.06948698 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00081185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00029187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

