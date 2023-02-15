Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in January

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of 1.50 and a 52 week high of 2.91.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of economically viable energy and resource deposits in Canada. It focuses on the Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West Central Saskatchewan. The company was founded on August 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

