Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,484 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.97. 792,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,298. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

