Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 649.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,088,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,274,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 14,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,728. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

