Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 883,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

