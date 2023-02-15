Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,197 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.