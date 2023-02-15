Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.20

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €133.20 ($143.23) and traded as high as €151.42 ($162.82). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €150.02 ($161.31), with a volume of 997,442 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.3 %

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

