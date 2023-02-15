Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

