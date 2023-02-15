Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.2% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 75,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.