Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 51.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates under the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems segments. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets equipment for research in university, pharmacy, and industrial laboratories sold primarily through laboratory equipment distributors and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.