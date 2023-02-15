Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$16.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 9,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.