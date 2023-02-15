SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 400,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average is $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

