SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,486 shares of company stock valued at $157,905. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,455. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

