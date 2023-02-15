SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES Stock Up 0.5 %

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

AES traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 666,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.43%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

