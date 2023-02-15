Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

Seagen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. 1,385,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock worth $6,418,670. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.81.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

