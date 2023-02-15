Secret (SIE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,249.83

Secret (SIE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $24,249.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00388696 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,591.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

