Seele-N Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $87.02 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00375089 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,774,640.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

