SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $20.48 million and $2.70 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

