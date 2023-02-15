Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 469,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

