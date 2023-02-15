Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
