ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,030,365.64 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22.
- On Friday, November 18th, Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04.
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NOW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,444. The company has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.92 and its 200-day moving average is $418.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.