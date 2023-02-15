Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 95,332 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

