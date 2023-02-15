Short Interest in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Drops By 28.2%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I alerts:

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.37.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.