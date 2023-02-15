Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Increases By 26.0%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 487,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Assurant has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

