Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 25.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.3 %
Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $24.86.
About Bangkok Bank Public
