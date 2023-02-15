Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declines By 25.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Bangkok Bank Public stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

