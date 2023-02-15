Short Interest in Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Declines By 15.4%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Barloworld Price Performance

Shares of BRRAY remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. Barloworld has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This is a boost from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

Featured Stories

