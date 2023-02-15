Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Decreases By 16.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,784,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 453,737.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

