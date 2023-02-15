Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Decreases By 16.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,784,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.