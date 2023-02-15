Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Increases By 12.3%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 765,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 90,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 13,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,601. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

