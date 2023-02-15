Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Rises By 28.6%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMAC remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Mountain Acquisition by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition Company Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

