Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expands By 22.5%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 519,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. 27,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

