Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Drops By 19.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.0 days.

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $43.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

