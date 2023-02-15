Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Drops By 19.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $43.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.