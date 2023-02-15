Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Drops By 18.8%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.5 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $154.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYDGF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also

