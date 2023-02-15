Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Decreases By 13.1%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
