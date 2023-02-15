Short Interest in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Decreases By 13.1%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $19,221,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bumble by 220.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bumble Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.