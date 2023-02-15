Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Decreases By 11.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 917.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,609,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 414,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

