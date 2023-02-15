Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Decreases By 11.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 917.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,609,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.
Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.84. The stock had a trading volume of 414,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
