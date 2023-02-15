Short Interest in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expands By 12.0%

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 307,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,230. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Stories

