Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Increases By 28.2%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,246,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 1,751,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.75.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

